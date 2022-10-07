Is JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Jakks Pacific (JAKK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jakks Pacific is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, JAKK has moved about 98.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 38.7%. This means that Jakks Pacific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.6%.

Over the past three months, PowerSchool Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so JAKK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PowerSchool Holdings belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved -8.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Jakks Pacific and PowerSchool Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





