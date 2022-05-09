Is JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Jakks Pacific (JAKK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jakks Pacific is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JAKK has moved about 50.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 27.9% on average. This shows that Jakks Pacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

K12 (LRN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.5%.

For K12, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.9% this year, meaning that JAKK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, K12 belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -11.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Jakks Pacific and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.

