Is Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Jacobs Solutions Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 Jacobs Solutions had debt of US$3.57b, up from US$3.14b in one year. However, it also had US$1.10b in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.47b.

A Look At Jacobs Solutions' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Jacobs Solutions had liabilities of US$3.19b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.89b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.10b as well as receivables valued at US$3.30b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.67b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Jacobs Solutions has a huge market capitalization of US$14.4b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jacobs Solutions's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 16.7 times, makes us even more comfortable. Another good sign is that Jacobs Solutions has been able to increase its EBIT by 29% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jacobs Solutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Jacobs Solutions's free cash flow amounted to 39% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Happily, Jacobs Solutions's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Jacobs Solutions is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Jacobs Solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

