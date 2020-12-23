Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Jabil (JBL). JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.87. Over the past 52 weeks, JBL's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.65 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 9.35.

JBL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry has an average PEG of 0.87 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, JBL's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JBL has a P/S ratio of 0.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Jabil's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JBL is an impressive value stock right now.

