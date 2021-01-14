Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Jabil (JBL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jabil is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 17.02% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that JBL has returned about 4.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.29% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Jabil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JBL belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.40% this year, meaning that JBL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to JBL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

