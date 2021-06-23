Is Jabil (JBL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Jabil (JBL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jabil is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 12.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that JBL has returned about 33.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.22% on average. As we can see, Jabil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, JBL belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.10% so far this year, so JBL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on JBL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

