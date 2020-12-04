Is j2 Global (JCOM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

j2 Global (JCOM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that JCOM has a P/B ratio of 3.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 10.37. Over the past 12 months, JCOM's P/B has been as high as 4.38 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.94.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. JCOM has a P/S ratio of 2.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that j2 Global is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JCOM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

