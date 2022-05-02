Is J.Jill (JILL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

J.Jill (JILL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JILL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.13. JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.65 and as low as 6.27, with a median of 9.10, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. JILL has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. SPWH is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Sportsman's Warehouse holds a P/B ratio of 1.40 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.01. SPWH's P/B has been as high as 3.75, as low as 1.39, with a median of 3.25 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in J.Jill and Sportsman's Warehouse strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JILL and SPWH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

