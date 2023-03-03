Is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

J. Sainsbury PLC is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. J. Sainsbury PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JSAIY's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that JSAIY has returned about 20.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. This means that J. Sainsbury PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock is up 29.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, J. Sainsbury PLC is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, so JSAIY is performing better in this area.

Tecnoglass, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved -2.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on J. Sainsbury PLC and Tecnoglass as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.