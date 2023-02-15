Is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

J. Sainsbury PLC is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. J. Sainsbury PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JSAIY's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that JSAIY has returned about 21.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.1% on average. As we can see, J. Sainsbury PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tapestry (TPR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.4%.

Over the past three months, Tapestry's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, J. Sainsbury PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that JSAIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tapestry falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.

J. Sainsbury PLC and Tapestry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.