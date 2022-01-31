Is Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ituran Location and Control's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ituran Location and Control had US$34.6m of debt in September 2021, down from US$56.8m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$67.0m in cash, so it actually has US$32.4m net cash.

NasdaqGS:ITRN Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

A Look At Ituran Location and Control's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ituran Location and Control had liabilities of US$115.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$52.4m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$67.0m in cash and US$46.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$54.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Ituran Location and Control shares are worth a total of US$481.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Ituran Location and Control boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Ituran Location and Control grew its EBIT by 32% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ituran Location and Control's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Ituran Location and Control has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Ituran Location and Control generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

Although Ituran Location and Control's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$32.4m. The cherry on top was that in converted 88% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$42m. So we don't think Ituran Location and Control's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Ituran Location and Control has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

