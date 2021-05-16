Is Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Iterum Therapeutics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Iterum Therapeutics had US$35.8m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$100.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$64.7m.

How Strong Is Iterum Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ITRM Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Iterum Therapeutics had liabilities of US$43.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$39.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$100.5m in cash and US$865.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$17.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Iterum Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Iterum Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Iterum Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping Iterum Therapeutics can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is Iterum Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Iterum Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$28m and booked a US$135m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$64.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Iterum Therapeutics (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

