Is Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Iterum Therapeutics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Iterum Therapeutics had debt of US$25.7m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$38.7m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$93.7m in cash, leading to a US$68.0m net cash position.

How Strong Is Iterum Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ITRM Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Iterum Therapeutics had liabilities of US$34.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$24.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$93.7m and US$994.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$35.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Iterum Therapeutics' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Iterum Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Iterum Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Iterum Therapeutics can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Iterum Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Iterum Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$23m of cash and made a loss of US$115m. With only US$68.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Iterum Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.