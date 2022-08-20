Is iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

iTeos Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ITOS) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study iTeos Therapeutics' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for iTeos Therapeutics is:

52% = US$330m ÷ US$637m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.52 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of iTeos Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that iTeos Therapeutics has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, iTeos Therapeutics' exceptional 101% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared iTeos Therapeutics' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

NasdaqGM:ITOS Past Earnings Growth August 20th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about iTeos Therapeutics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is iTeos Therapeutics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

iTeos Therapeutics doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with iTeos Therapeutics' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

