Is Ita CorpBanca (ITCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Ita CorpBanca (ITCB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ITCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.69. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.35 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 3.61.

Finally, our model also underscores that ITCB has a P/CF ratio of 5.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.08. ITCB's P/CF has been as high as 7.63 and as low as -2.11, with a median of 4.34, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ita CorpBanca's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ITCB is an impressive value stock right now.

