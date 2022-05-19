Is Ita CorpBanca (ITCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ita CorpBanca (ITCB). ITCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.43. Over the past year, ITCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.35 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 3.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that ITCB has a P/CF ratio of 4.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ITCB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCB's P/CF has been as high as 7.63 and as low as -2.34, with a median of 4.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ita CorpBanca's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ITCB is an impressive value stock right now.

