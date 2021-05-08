Is It Worth Considering The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

Gorman-Rupp's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.62 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Gorman-Rupp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $35.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Gorman-Rupp paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GRC Historic Dividend May 8th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Gorman-Rupp's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend at approximately 8.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Gorman-Rupp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat and Gorman-Rupp's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

Keen to explore more data on Gorman-Rupp's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

