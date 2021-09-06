Is It Worth Considering The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Cato's shares before the 10th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cato has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current stock price of $16.92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cato has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 2.6% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CATO Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Cato's 16% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cato's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Cato for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Cato's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Cato has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cato (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

