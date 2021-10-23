Is It Worth Considering Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Pzena Investment Management's shares on or after the 28th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.34 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pzena Investment Management has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $10.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Pzena Investment Management paying out a modest 33% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PZN Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Pzena Investment Management's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Pzena Investment Management has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Pzena Investment Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Pzena Investment Management, you should know about the other risks facing this business. We've identified 2 warning signs with Pzena Investment Management (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

