Is It Worth Considering PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

PACCAR's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PACCAR has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $91.23. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately PACCAR's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PACCAR generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that PACCAR's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PCAR Historic Dividend May 6th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see PACCAR's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.1% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, PACCAR has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PACCAR? PACCAR has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about PACCAR from a dividend perspective.

So while PACCAR looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with PACCAR and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

