Is It Worth Considering MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

MSC Industrial Direct's next dividend payment will be US$3.50 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of US$3.00 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MSC Industrial Direct has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MSC Industrial Direct paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MSC Industrial Direct generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MSM Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at MSC Industrial Direct, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. MSC Industrial Direct has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MSC Industrial Direct? While earnings per share growth has been modest, MSC Industrial Direct's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about MSC Industrial Direct from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct you should be aware of.

