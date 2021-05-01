Is It Worth Considering Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of June.

Lamb Weston Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lamb Weston Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $80.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lamb Weston Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lamb Weston Holdings is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 35% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LW Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Lamb Weston Holdings's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Lamb Weston Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Lamb Weston Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Lamb Weston Holdings from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Lamb Weston Holdings as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Lamb Weston Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

