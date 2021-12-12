Is It Worth Considering Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Dine Brands Global's shares on or after the 17th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dine Brands Global stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $79.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dine Brands Global generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Dine Brands Global's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.8% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Dine Brands Global's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.7% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Dine Brands Global got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Dine Brands Global for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 4 warning signs with Dine Brands Global (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

