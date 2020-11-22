Is It Worth Considering Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 27th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Cullen/Frost Bankers's next dividend payment will be US$0.72 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cullen/Frost Bankers has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $83.16. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cullen/Frost Bankers paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CFR Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Cullen/Frost Bankers earnings per share are up 4.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cullen/Frost Bankers has delivered 5.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Cullen/Frost Bankers an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Cullen/Frost Bankers has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Cullen/Frost Bankers, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cullen/Frost Bankers (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

