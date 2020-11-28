Is It Worth Considering Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

Cass Information Systems's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cass Information Systems has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $43.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Cass Information Systems can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cass Information Systems is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cass Information Systems generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Cass Information Systems's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CASS Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Cass Information Systems's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cass Information Systems has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has Cass Information Systems got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat and Cass Information Systems's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cass Information Systems is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cass Information Systems you should know about.

