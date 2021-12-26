Is It Worth Considering Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cardinal Health's shares on or after the 31st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.49 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.96 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cardinal Health has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $50.75. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Cardinal Health can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cardinal Health paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cardinal Health generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (51%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CAH Historic Dividend December 26th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Cardinal Health's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cardinal Health has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cardinal Health? Earnings per share are down very slightly in recent times, and Cardinal Health paid out less half its profit and more than half its cash flow as dividends, which is not the worst combination but could be better. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Cardinal Health from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Cardinal Health, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cardinal Health and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

