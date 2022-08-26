Is It Worth Considering Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Brookfield Infrastructure's shares before the 30th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brookfield Infrastructure stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $49.7. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Brookfield Infrastructure paid out 104% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Click here to see how much of its profit Brookfield Infrastructure paid out over the last 12 months. NYSE:BIPC Historic Dividend August 26th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered an average of 5.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Brookfield Infrastructure is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Brookfield Infrastructure an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused to see Brookfield Infrastructure's dividend was not well covered by earnings over the last year, although it is great to see earnings growing. Brookfield Infrastructure ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Brookfield Infrastructure looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Brookfield Infrastructure (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

