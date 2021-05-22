Is It Worth Considering Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Brookfield Infrastructure investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Brookfield Infrastructure has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $68.49. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Brookfield Infrastructure can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Brookfield Infrastructure lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Brookfield Infrastructure didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BIPC Historic Dividend May 22nd 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Brookfield Infrastructure was unprofitable last year, and sadly its loss per share worsened by 418% on the previous year.

Unfortunately Brookfield Infrastructure has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Brookfield Infrastructure for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Brookfield Infrastructure, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Brookfield Infrastructure (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

