Is It Worth Considering Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Barnes Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Barnes Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $45.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Barnes Group paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Barnes Group's earnings per share have dropped 5.0% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Barnes Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Barnes Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Barnes Group is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Barnes Group you should be aware of.

