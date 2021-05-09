Is It Worth Considering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of June.

Amgen's next dividend payment will be US$1.76 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$7.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Amgen has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $254.21. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amgen is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Amgen generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Amgen's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Amgen, with earnings per share up 5.8% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Amgen has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Amgen has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Amgen got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Amgen paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Amgen from a dividend perspective.

So while Amgen looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Amgen that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

