Is It Worth Considering ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

ACCO Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.26 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ACCO Brands has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $7.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see ACCO Brands paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ACCO Brands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACCO Historic Dividend November 18th 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that ACCO Brands's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, ACCO Brands has increased its dividend at approximately 2.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is ACCO Brands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in ACCO Brands for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ACCO Brands (including 1 which is concerning).

