Is it Wise to Retain Welltower (WELL) in Your Portfolio Now?

Welltower Inc.’s WELL diversified portfolio in the healthcare real estate industry is likely to lead its gains amid rising healthcare spending and an aging population. Its senior housing operations (SHO) portfolio is recovering due to widespread vaccination drives.



Welltower’s SHO segment is well-poised to capture the increase in medical expenses borne by senior citizens, which is generally higher than the average population. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years in the wake of aging baby boomers.



Customers’ prioritization of healthcare expenses over other discretionary purchases makes the healthcare sector relatively immune to the macroeconomic problems faced by the office, retail and apartment companies. This shields WELL against market volatilities.



To capitalize on tailwinds, Welltower is undertaking strategic acquisitions and capital-recycling measures to improve its SHO portfolio. Through this, it has achieved operator diversification and expanded its footprint in high barrier-to-entry urban markets. During second-quarter 2022, WELL completed the acquisition of Calamar’s 25-property seniors housing portfolio for $502 million. Moreover, the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Oakmont Management Group in May and agreed to purchase seven senior living communities, subject to closing conditions. Stronger demographics and increasing penetration rates have favorably positioned the portfolio for long-term growth.



Welltower maintains a healthy balance-sheet position with ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations and fund its development pipeline. As of Mar 31, 2022, it had $4.1 billion of near-term liquidity. Moreover, in June, it upsized and extended the maturity of its $5.2 billion unsecured credit facility. With a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and investment-grade credit ratings, Welltower holds adequate financial flexibility and has favorable access to the debt market, which aids its expansionary endeavors.



However, the SHO segment is likely to experience a competitive landscape as operators are trying to fill unoccupied units post the pandemic-led broad-based occupancy erosions. Also, the tenant concentration in the company’s triple-net portfolio is concerning.



Further, as part of its portfolio-repositioning and liquidity-enhancing efforts, Welltower is either disposing of its assets or converting properties to RIDEA structures. It completed property dispositions and loan payoffs of $155 million during first-quarter 2022. While such moves reduce its exposure to troubled operators, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions cannot be avoided.



Although shares of Welltower have only declined 3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 19.6%, analysts seem bearish about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company as it has been marginally revised downward in the past month to $3.52.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Host Hotels & Resorts HST, OUTFRONT Media OUT and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels’ 2022 FFO per share has moved 5.1% upward in the past month to $1.65.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 7.7% over the past two months to $2.09.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current-year FFO per share has moved 12.5% northward in the past month to $1.80.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.