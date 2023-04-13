Is It Wise to Retain UDR Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?

UDR, Inc. UDR is well-poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio, with a superior product mix of A/B quality properties in urban and suburban communities in both coastal and Sunbelt locations.



The company’s efforts to diversify its portfolio with respect to geographies and price points limit its exposure to volatility and concentration risks alongside assuring stable cash flows. Moreover, in recent quarters, UDR has been experiencing strong pricing power, as evidenced by blended lease rate growth.



UDR is also leveraging technological investments and process enhancements to drive innovation and margin expansion. Its Next Generation Operating Platform allows the company to electronically interact with and provide service to residents and prospects throughout its diversified portfolio. These efforts are likely to give UDR a competitive edge over its peers.



The company maintains a healthy balance sheet position with ample liquidity. It exited 2022 with $1 billion of liquidity. UDR’s debt maturity schedule is well-laddered, with weighted average years to maturity of 6.7 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.17%. Also, 88.2% of its net operating income is unencumbered. With enough financial flexibility, UDR is well-poised to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.



Solid dividend payouts are the biggest enticement for REIT investors, and UDR remains committed to that. It has increased its dividend five times in the last five years, and the five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 3.77%. Given its solid financial position and strong cash flows from operations, the company’s dividend payout seems sustainable.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 7.3% in the past six months compared with its industry’s increase of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the struggle to lure renters is likely to persist as supply volumes are expected to remain elevated in several of its markets. With the ongoing construction standing at a high level, a sizeable number of apartment deliveries are expected in the upcoming period.



Moreover, UDR faces stiff competition from other housing alternatives, such as rental apartments, condominiums and single-family homes. Such a competitive landscape limits the company’s ability to increase rent, thereby restricting its growth momentum to some extent.



Furthermore, a hike in the interest rate is a concern for UDR. Rising rates imply higher borrowing costs for the company, affecting its ability to purchase or develop real estate. The company has a substantial debt burden and its total debt as of Dec 31, 2022, was approximately $5.5 billion.



Our estimate for 2023 interest expenses indicates a year-over-year rise of 11%. Moreover, the dividend payout might become less attractive than the yields on fixed income and money market accounts.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved marginally north to $2.12 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Americold Realty’s 2023 FFO per share is currently pegged at $1.19, which suggests 7.2% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised a cent over the past two months to $2.17.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.