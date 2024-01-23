Is it Wise to Retain Healthpeak (PEAK) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Healthpeak PEAK is well-poised to benefit from its diversified and top-quality portfolio across three core asset classes of lab, outpatient medical and continuing care retirement community (CCRC) real estate in the United States. Solid demand for lab assets and an expected rise in senior citizens’ healthcare spending position the company well to ride the growth curve. However, competition from industry players and a high interest rate environment add to its woes.

What’s Aiding It?

The increasing life expectancy of the U.S. population and biopharma drug development growth opportunities have promoted the lab real estate market fundamentals lately and led to a rise in demand for such assets. Also, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is likely to increase the probability of success in drug research and lower the timeline for development, indicating a rise in the allocation of healthcare spending by healthcare research institutes in the upcoming years.

From the beginning of 2023 through Oct 30, the lab portfolio witnessed year-over-year growth of 4.3% in the cash same-store portfolio net operating income (NOI). With very few lease maturities in the portfolio through year-end 2024, PEAK’s lab portfolio is well-positioned for growth. We expect a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in the segment’s cash same-store NOI in 2023.

With a likelihood of the senior citizen population rising in the years ahead, Healthpeak’s CCRC portfolio, which refers to its retirement communities that include independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing units, is positioned to benefit from the high healthcare expenditures incurred by this age cohort. Our estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 15.1% in CCRC portfolio’s cash same-store NOI in 2023.

The company maintains a healthy balance sheet position and exited the third quarter of 2023 with around $3 billion of liquidity. It also enjoys long-term credit ratings of Baa1 (Stable) from Moody’s and BBB+ (Stable) from S&P Global as of Sep 30, 2023, rendering it easy access to the debt market at favorable costs. With a sound liquidity position, Healthpeak is well-placed to bank on growth opportunities.

Further, PEAK’s current cash flow growth is projected at 55.80% compared with 8.10% estimated for the industry.

What’s Hurting It?

Healthpeak operates in a competitive market and contends with several other companies providing similar healthcare services or alternatives such as home health agencies, life care at home, community-based service programs, retirement communities and convalescent centers. The company’s operators contend with peers for occupancy, which could limit the company’s power to raise rents and affect revenues and profitability.

PEAK’s development and redevelopment pipeline, although encouraging for long-term growth, exposes the company to the risks associated with rising construction costs in an inflationary environment. Also, global supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, including procurement delays and long lead times on certain materials, are negatively impacting the scheduled completion and/or costs of these projects.

Given the current high interest rate environment, Healthpeak may find it difficult to purchase or develop real estate with borrowed funds as the costs are likely to be on the higher side. For 2023, we anticipate a year-over-year rise of 17% in the company’s interest expense.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.2% compared with the industry's upside of 20%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

