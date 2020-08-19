Is it Wise to Hold E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Right Now

On Aug 18, we issued an updated research report on E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC. The company’s focus on enhancing digital capabilities, along with its trading business, has resulted in strong outcomes. Also, the bank’s solid balance-sheet position is likely to bode well.

However, E*TRADE Financial continues to face intense competition from its peers. Also, rising costs is a woe.

In order to boost its top-line performance, E*TRADE Financial has launched several products and services. Further, the company continues to fortify its technology space in a bid to offer a better digital experience to customers.

Also, the company’s net interest margin (NIM) has improved considerably, over the last five years. Though the Federal Reserve recently slashed interest rates to zero, which resulted in a fall in NIM in the first half of 2020, improvement in domestic economy might support margin. Further, E*TRADE Financial continues to streamline balance-sheet risk by lowering its credit risk in legacy loan portfolios.

E*TRADE Financial carries a low credit risk and has a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens as its debt-capital ratio of 0.17 compares favorably with the industry average of 0.74. Also, its time-interest-earned ratio of 13X-17X over the past few quarters indicates the company's ability to meet its debt obligations based on the current income.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings has been revised 8.2% and 2.7% upward, respectively, over the past month. Also, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have appreciated 28.2% in the past year compared with 8.7% growth recorded by the industry.

Nevertheless, escalating expenses, mainly due to the company’s focus on growing its franchise, will likely hurt the bottom line in the near term. It also remains exposed to risks of losing its client base to other renowned players in the industry.

Also, the company’s heavy reliance on interest-based revenue streams (net interest income constituted 55% of net revenues in first half of 2020) is another cause for concern. Therefore, following the Fed’s recent rate cuts, the top line will likely be impacted negatively.

Stocks to Consider

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 85.3% for 2020 over the past 30 days. Its shares have appreciated 79.2% over the past year. At present, it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BSIG witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 4.5% for the current year over the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 52.4% over the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has witnessed a marginal upward earnings estimate revision for the ongoing year in the past 30 days. Its shares have rallied 3.8% over the past year. Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.