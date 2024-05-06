Is It Wise to Buy Grocery Outlet (GO) Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

As Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO gears up to unveil its first-quarter 2024 earnings results on May 7 after market close, investors are contemplating whether now is the opportune moment to buy into this grocery chain.



Investors considering the addition of Grocery Outlet ahead of its earnings release may find compelling reasons to do so despite the projected decrease in earnings. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, there is an expected increase in the top line, indicating a 6.1% rise in revenues to $1,025 million compared to the previous year. This upward trajectory in revenue generation demonstrates GO's potential to capture market share and leverage consumer demand.



While the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests a decline of 33.3% in earnings per share to 18 cents due to challenges related to systems integration efforts, it also presents an opportunity for savvy investors to capitalize on potential market mispricing. The company's robust revenue growth underscores the underlying strength of its business model, which could lead to improved profitability over the long term as operational efficiencies are optimized and cost management strategies are refined.



Investors with a forward-looking perspective may view the current drop in earnings as a temporary setback, positioning themselves to benefit from the company's growth prospects and potential stock price appreciation following the earnings release.

Broader Picture Looks Bullish

Grocery Outlet is strategically positioned, thanks to its distinctive business model that features opportunistic sourcing and an Independent Operator structure. This unique approach sets the company apart from conventional players. Grocery Outlet provides customers with quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products at exceptional value. The company's product offering is dynamic, with a constant rotation of opportunistic products complemented by everyday staple items.



The company's growth strategy is multifaceted, focusing on diverse product assortments, targeted marketing and e-commerce initiatives. Collaborations with delivery platforms like Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Technologies provide customers with convenient options, further cementing Grocery Outlet's reputation as a customer-centric retailer. Additionally, strategic initiatives such as the rollout of the personalization app and the new private label program are likely to drive higher customer engagement and basket size, leading to increased sales volume.



The acquisition of United Grocery Outlet ("UGO") signals Grocery Outlet's ambition to expand its footprint into key markets across the Southeastern United States. With 40 stores and a distribution center, UGO aligns seamlessly with Grocery Outlet's vision of offering unparalleled value to customers. This strategic move not only broadens Grocery Outlet's reach but also positions the company for accelerated growth and market penetration.



With plans to open 55-60 net new stores in 2024, including the addition of UGO stores and new locations in existing markets, the company is poised for significant expansion. Anticipating a return to an annual unit growth rate of 10%, Grocery Outlet is actively pursuing opportunistic real estate deals.



With its focus on delivering exceptional value to customers and its relentless pursuit of growth opportunities, Grocery Outlet is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and drive shareholder value.

Valuation Picture & Zacks Model

Grocery Outlet exhibits a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, above the industry’s average of 17.85 but significantly below its five-year high of 35.32. This suggests that while the current valuation is above the industry average, there's a significant gap from its historical high, indicating potential room for growth. Investors may view this as an opportunity, considering Grocery Outlet's strong market position and potential for future performance improvements. The current Value Score of B validates this view.



Recent market movements show Grocery Outlet's shares rising 3.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.8%. Trading at $25.71, shares of Grocery Outlet are likely to gain momentum, as our proven model predicts that the company is likely to beat earnings estimates in the impending release.



The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. Grocery Outlet has an Earnings ESP of +4.27% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s More?

A look at the road ahead of Grocery Outlet paints an encouraging picture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the current and next fiscal year, standing at $4.35 billion and $4.73 billion, indicates year-over-year growth of 9.7% and 8.7%, respectively. Similarly, the consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.18 and $1.28 for the same periods, which suggests an increase of 10.3% and 8.4%, respectively.

