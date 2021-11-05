Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$138 and falling to the lows of US$119. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Xylem's current trading price of US$130 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Xylem’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Xylem still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$130 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 25% compared to my intrinsic value of $103.84. This means that the opportunity to buy Xylem at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Xylem’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Xylem?

NYSE:XYL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Xylem. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? XYL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe XYL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XYL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for XYL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Xylem and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Xylem, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

