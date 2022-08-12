Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)?

While Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Venator Materials’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Venator Materials Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Venator Materials is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Venator Materials’s ratio of 3.54x is below its peer average of 16.34x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. However, given that Venator Materials’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Venator Materials look like?

NYSE:VNTR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Venator Materials, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although VNTR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to VNTR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VNTR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Venator Materials (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Venator Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

