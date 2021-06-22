Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)?

Let's talk about the popular Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Vail Resorts’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Vail Resorts still cheap?

Vail Resorts appears to be overvalued by 30% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$321 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $246.89. This means that the opportunity to buy Vail Resorts at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Vail Resorts’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Vail Resorts generate?

NYSE:MTN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Vail Resorts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MTN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MTN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MTN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

