Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Toll Brothers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Toll Brothers?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Toll Brothers today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $55.91, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Toll Brothers’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Toll Brothers generate?

NYSE:TOL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Toll Brothers, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TOL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TOL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Toll Brothers as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Toll Brothers is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Toll Brothers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

