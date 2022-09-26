Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)?

While The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$35.05 and falling to the lows of US$27.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether New York Times' current trading price of US$27.97 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at New York Times’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is New York Times Worth?

New York Times is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that New York Times’s ratio of 24.34x is above its peer average of 10.27x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Media industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that New York Times’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will New York Times generate?

NYSE:NYT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for New York Times. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe NYT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NYT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of New York Times.

