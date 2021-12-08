Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)?

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a US$5.1b market cap stock, it seems odd Howard Hughes is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Howard Hughes’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Howard Hughes still cheap?

Good news, investors! Howard Hughes is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $156.10, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Howard Hughes’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Howard Hughes generate?

NYSE:HHC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 30% over the next year, the future seems bright for Howard Hughes. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock in the upcoming year, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HHC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HHC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HHC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Howard Hughes at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Howard Hughes has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Howard Hughes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.