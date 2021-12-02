Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)?

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$456 and falling to the lows of US$374. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cooper Companies' current trading price of US$374 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cooper Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cooper Companies worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.57% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cooper Companies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $344.05, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Cooper Companies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Cooper Companies look like?

NYSE:COO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Cooper Companies, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? COO seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COO for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on COO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Cooper Companies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cooper Companies (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Cooper Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

