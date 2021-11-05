Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$60.32 and falling to the lows of US$53.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Surmodics' current trading price of US$55.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Surmodics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Surmodics still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Surmodics seems to be fairly priced at around 9.14% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Surmodics today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $50.98, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Surmodics has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Surmodics generate?

NasdaqGS:SRDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Surmodics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SRDX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRDX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Surmodics and we think they deserve your attention.

