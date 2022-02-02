Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)?

Let's talk about the popular Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sealed Air’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Sealed Air still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sealed Air’s ratio of 21.92x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.09x, which means if you buy Sealed Air today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Sealed Air should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sealed Air’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sealed Air generate?

NYSE:SEE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sealed Air. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SEE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SEE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SEE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SEE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Sealed Air has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sealed Air, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

