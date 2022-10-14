Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)?

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$124 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$96.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Penske Automotive Group's current trading price of US$103 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Penske Automotive Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Penske Automotive Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.43x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.48x, which means if you buy Penske Automotive Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Penske Automotive Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Penske Automotive Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Penske Automotive Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Penske Automotive Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PAG seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on PAG, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PAG for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PAG should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Penske Automotive Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Penske Automotive Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

