Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16.41% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $55.13, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings look like?

NasdaqGM:OLLI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? OLLI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OLLI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

