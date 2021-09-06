Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)?

Let's talk about the popular Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Okta’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Okta still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Okta seems to be fairly priced at around 7.43% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Okta today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $251.71, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Okta has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Okta?

NasdaqGS:OKTA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Okta, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? OKTA’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OKTA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Okta, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Okta you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Okta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

