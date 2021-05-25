Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Northrop Grumman’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Northrop Grumman?

According to my valuation model, Northrop Grumman seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Northrop Grumman today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $427.84, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Northrop Grumman’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Northrop Grumman look like?

NYSE:NOC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Northrop Grumman, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, NOC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NOC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on NOC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Northrop Grumman, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

