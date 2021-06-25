Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)?

While Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Movado Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Movado Group?

Good news, investors! Movado Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Movado Group’s ratio of 15.36x is below its peer average of 26.09x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Luxury industry. What’s more interesting is that, Movado Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Movado Group look like?

NYSE:MOV Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Movado Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MOV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MOV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Movado Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Movado Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Movado Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

